Visitors to New York from areas with high coronavirus rates must quarantine for 14 days, says Cuomo

New York’s tri-state area has announced a travel advisory against states with higher coronavirus infection rates starting Wednesday at midnight.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the travel advisory announcement in partnership with Connecticut’s Ned Lamont and New Jersey’s Phil Murphy, with all three states showing a decline in Covid-19 cases.

The travel advisory would require for people coming from states with higher infection rates to access a 14-day mandatory quarantine. As of now, the required quarantine would apply to people coming from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Utah, and Texas, according to Mr Cuomo.

More follows…