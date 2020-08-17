Visitors to Armenia may choose to either self-isolate for 14 days or take a PCR test – Panorama

From now on, if a person entering into the territory of the Republic of Armenia doesn’t have symptoms of the coronavirus and hasn’t been hospitalized, he or she may choose to either self-isolate for 14 days or take a PCR test during self-isolation and, if the person tests negative, he or she won’t have to self-isolate anymore. The new rule has been shared by Zvartnots airport.

The Airport has also shared the list of COVID-19 testing laboratories in the country. Sampling for PCR testing for the causative agent of coronavirus is performed in almost all private medical centers in Yerevan, said the source.

It should be noted that during self- isolation, PCR sampling should be performed exclusively by a laboratory specialists executed at the individual’s self- isolation location.

A person has no right to leave the place of self-isolation, until he or she receives a negative test result, the source said.