Visit of French philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy to Libya raises controversy – Middle East Monitor

Tripoli– (AFP)– French philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy, who contributed considerably to the French choice to intervene in Libya versus Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, stimulated controversy after his visit to western Libya on Saturday.

According to regional sources, Lévy showed up on a personal aircraft on Saturday to Misrata Airport, about 200 kilometres west of Tripoli.

The program of the visit, which was released by Libyan mass media and might not be validated, consists of conferences in between Lévy and numerous regional authorities and agents in Misrata prior to going to the city of Tarhuna (west) to examine mass tombs discovered in the city after the departure of Haftar’s forces, the prominent basic in eastern Libya.

The program likewise consists of a conference in between Henry Lévy on Sunday with Fathi Bachagha, Minister of the Interior of the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli.

Lévy stated, in a short declaration to pro-GNA channel Libya Al-Ahrar, that he came to Libya as a “journalist” for a report for the Wall Street Journal.

READ: Libya federal government rejects connection to questionable French philosopher visit

After supporting opposition fighters in 2011, Henry Lévy ended up being an undesirable figure for lots of Libyans, particularly due to his require global intervention in 2011, led by France, the UK and the United States.

The opposition to his visit by a big part of popular opinion in western Libya is likewise due to the allegations levelled by the GNA towards France concerning its assistance for Haftar’s attack on Tripoli, which Paris rejects.

Likewise, groups devoted to the GNA verified on Saturday that they had actually avoided Lévy’s convoy from getting in Tarhuna, situated 65 kilometres southeast of Tripoli, and the last fortress of Haftar in the west. However, Lévy published an image of himself on Twitter surrounded by lots of armed and masked males in uniform, validating that he remained in Tarhuna.

The workplace of Fayez Al-Sarraj, head of the GNA, verified that he disavowed Lévy’s visit, and revealed in a declaration that he had actually purchased “an investigation into this visit to know all the facts and details surrounding it.”

Al-Sarraj’s workplace guaranteed to “take deterrent legal measures against everyone who is convicted of being involved or complicit” in arranging this visit.