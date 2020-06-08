Visionox has completed under-display camera solution development

Visionox is amongst the biggest OLED manufacturers in China, providing panels for Xiaomi flagships like Mi 10 and Mi Note 10. Today, the Chinese media unmasked the company is preparing to begin mass production of displays with under-screen cameras.

The technology is not new per se – Oppo already showcased their way of battling the problem with bezels, notches and punch holes throughout MWC Shanghai 2019. Back then the company revealed the important thing hurdle screen manufacturers will need to tackle may be the brightness and color huge difference that is due to diffraction from the protective glass.

Visionox claims this is often fixed with a different organic and non-organic film materials that enable higher transparency. The hardware might be new, but it still needs the application to support it – the organization claims it has an algorithm that fixes brightness, color gamut, and viewing angle problems and removes the glare that was observed in the prototype Oppo demoed back in 2019.

There can also be an optimization of the pixel arrangement around the cameras lens that on paper is allowing the shooter to look through the display, but this could bring a disruption of the quality of pictures – if everything else is in Full HD, this small circle might scale image quality back to HD or even SD.

The Chinese maker has made this possible through hundreds of new technologies, the majority of which already are patented, giving a green light for mass production. The last step before seeing such displays in the marketplace is the adoption by smartphone manufacturers – we be prepared to see some demo units by the finish of the entire year and official product launches at Q1 2021 – either at CES in Las Vegas or MWC in Barcelona.

Source (in Chinese) | Via