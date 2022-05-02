The negative effects of alcohol can be avoided only by excluding it. The human body is not indifferent to even the safest dose of alcohol.

Alcohol negatively affects the activity of the digestive organs (stomach, pancreas, esophagus). Alcohol damages, destroys the cells of the inner surface of the digestive tract, causes tissue burning and degeneration, damages insulin-producing cells. Alcohol consumption can be manifested by abdominal pain, digestive problems, gastritis, diabetes, stomach cancer.

Alcohol causes the breakdown of erythrocytes (red blood cells), as a result of which the red blood cells (erythrocytes) are unable to carry oxygen to the tissues and carbon dioxide to the tissues to the lungs. As a result, even moderate alcohol consumption can lead to cardiovascular diseases at the age of 35 to 40. arrhythmia, atherosclerosis, ischemic disease.

Alcohol also affects the process of regulating blood sugar. Elevated or decreased blood sugar levels may be observed, the consequences may be diabetes, joint problems, nervous system, brain dysfunction.

Alcohol has the most negative effect on the brain and nervous system. If the effect of alcohol on other organs is not obvious over time, then the effect on the nervous system of the brain is obvious.

Alcohol is more dangerous for the brain because it is more concentrated here than in other organs, which leads to damage to some parts of the cerebral cortex and even death. Alcohol affects the activity of the nervous system. As a result, there are problems with memory and concentration, difficulties with thinking and reasoning. High levels of alcohol (1-1.25 liters in adults) can lead to coma and death.

The liver in particular is unprotected from the effects of alcohol. One of the most common diseases caused by alcohol is cirrhosis of the liver (liver failure).

Alcohol consumption causes sleep, appetite disorders, skin damage.

