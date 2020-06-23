Visa freezing: Who is affected by Trump’s immigration executive order and how

President Donald Trump signed an executive order this week that will freeze new visas for many foreign workers.

The freezes will carry on throughout the end of the entire year.

Mr Trump said US visas had to be withheld to protect American jobs at any given time when thousands are unemployed due to the coronavirus. The White House projected that 525,000 American jobs will undoubtedly be left unfilled by foreign workers because of the order.

“American workers compete against foreign nationals for jobs in every sector of our economy, including against millions of aliens who enter the United States to perform temporary work,” the executive order proclamation states. “Under ordinary circumstances, properly administered temporary worker programmes can provide benefits to the economy. But under the extraordinary circumstances of the economic contraction resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak, certain nonimmigrant visa programmes authorising such employment pose an unusual threat to the employment of American workers.”





The executive order expands immigration restrictions Mr Trump enacted in April that have been set to get rid of at the end of the month.

Here’s how Mr Trump’s executive order – which adopts effect 24 June – will affect individuals seeking work in america.

Work Visas

H-1B visas for tech work, H-2B visas for temporary workers, H-4 visas for the spouses of certain visa holders and J visas for people participating in work or education exchange programmes will be suspended through the conclusion of the entire year. L visas, which are employed for transfers within organizations, will also be suspended.

H-2B visas allowed temporary workers to stay in the united states for up to 36 months. H-4 visas are generally issued to the spouses of H-1B visa holders. J visas are referred to as “cultural exchange” visas and are generally reserved for visiting scholars, professors and researchers or exchange programmes such as for instance interns or camp counsellors.

In addition to the executive order, White House officials told reporters that Mr Trump really wants to end the lottery system for H-1B visa selection. Rather than selecting candidates using a lottery, Mr Trump wants to implement a structure wherein the firms offering the best salaries are assigned H-1B workers.

According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services, there were 388,403 H-1B visa holders in the US in 2019. Approximately 72 % of the visa holders were from India. The second largest group of workers – 13 per cent – came from China. The great majority of these workers were hired by the country’s tech industry.

As for H-2B visas, nearly 75 per cent – roughly 100,000 – were awarded to Mexican labourers in 2019. J visas take into account roughly 300,000 visitors each year.

Hospitality workers – like those employed by Mr Trump’s hotels – is likewise denied entry under the executive order.

The suspensions will only affect workers wanting to gain access to the united states. Current visa holders already working in the united states will not be impacted by the changes.

Asylum-seekers

White House officials also told reporters on Monday that Mr Trump plans to issue new regulations that would deny work authorizations to asylum seekers that have pending claims for one year.

The source told reporters that the restriction is meant to curb “exploitation” by migrants seeking better working conditions in america. Without work authorization, asylum seekers should be independently wealthy, be supported by family or friends already in the united kingdom, or work illegally to offer for themselves.

The regulation regarding asylum-seekers is not anticipated to go into effect until later in the summertime.

Exceptions

Mr Trump’s executive order exempts certain workers from the visa suspensions.

Healthcare workers and researchers involved in the combat the coronavirus will not be banned from the united states as a result of the executive order. University professors are also exempt.

Exemptions are also made for workers in the agricultural and seafood industries, which depend on a largely migrant workforce.

According to NBC News, a senior White House official told reporters that au pairs were also exempt from the suspension, but a written version of the executive order later included au pairs as susceptible to the restrictions.

Non-citizen spouses and children people citizens are exempt from the restrictions, as are holders of nonimmigrant visas valid on or before 24 June.

What to complete if you’re affected

Recourse for individuals affected by the newest order is limited.

The order goes into effect tomorrow, which effectively helps it be impossible for anyone hoping to alter their visa arrangements to do this.

Even if they had more time, however, the US Department of State announced on 20 March that its routine visa services were suspended at all US embassies as a result of coronavirus. The statement announcing the cessation of services said they’d resume “as soon as possible” but that the department was “unable to provide a specific date at this time.”