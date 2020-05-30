Visa-free regime restored between Armenia, China – Panorama

The momentary suspension of the visa-free regime between Armenia and China will probably be lifted on June 1. As the international ministry reported, RA residents holding bizarre passports will be capable to journey to China with out filling in visa functions.

The ministry reminded that from February 1 to March 31, 2020, the raise of visa requirement stipulated by the Agreement on the Mutual Abolition of Visa Requirements was quickly suspended because of the outbreak of Covid-19.

“The RA Foreign ministry strongly recommends RA citizens to plan trips to China upon urgent reasons,” mentioned the assertion, including all vacationers are required to fill in a particular doc about well being situation earlier than the flight and endure a necessary 14-day quarantine upon arrival in China.