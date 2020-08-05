Virus outbreak linked to Chatham memorial service, funeral :: WRAL.com

— Multiple individuals who went to a memorial service and funeral in Chatham County last month have actually evaluated favorable for coronavirus, county authorities stated Tuesday.

The memorial service was at Bonlee Recreational Park on July 25, and the funeral was at Emmaus Baptist Church in Pittsboro 2 days later on, authorities stated.

The favorable test results followed the occasions, however others who remained in presence might have been exposed to the virus, authorities stated.

Church leaders have actually informed county health authorities that everybody who went to the funeral was needed to wear masks and sit 6 feet apart. Masks were supplied to individuals who didn’t have one, according to the church.

Large events, particularly where social distancing can not be preserved and deal with coverings are not regularly used, have actually led to clusters of COVID-19 cases throughout the state and nation, authorities stated. People without signs can be contagious and spread out the virus to others.

Chatham County health authorities asked that anybody who went to the memorial service or the funeral to monitor themselves for COVID-19 signs and keep away from good friends and loved ones who may be at greater danger from the virus. Officials have actually called individuals who remained in close contact with those …