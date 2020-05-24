‘Virus on wane, tourists want to come back to Turkey’ – Middle East Monitor

Germans and Russians want to come back to go to Turkey, partially thanks to its skillful dealing with of the coronavirus pandemic, now on the wane, Turkey’s overseas minister mentioned Saturday, Anadolu Agency experiences.

Appearing on tv in Antalya, Turkey’s well-liked Mediterranean resort, Mevlut Cavusoglu mentioned the nation is working in the direction of restarting tourism.

“Our German and Russian friends want to visit our country. Compared to other countries in terms of the pandemic, Turkey stands out in its case numbers. Tourists want to come for that reason,” he mentioned.

“We need to work hard to bring them here, people should be able to come to Turkey for holidays again.”

Adding that the nation is trying to restart worldwide flights, Cavusoglu mentioned: “We had meetings with Germany, France, and the UK about tourism. I spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov twice. We know that Russian tourists want to come to our country.”

READ: Nearly $300M raised for Turkey’s COVID-19 battle

After tourism worldwide floor to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey’s new case numbers are falling, and it’s trying to carry back tourists by restarting flights and issuing certificates for companies which have taken needed steps in opposition to the outbreak.

Stressing that Turkey can also be working arduous to enhance its agriculture sector, Cavusoglu mentioned: “We had no problems in terms of food security, we continued our exports.”

About migrants close to Greece’s border, Cavusoglu mentioned: “Due to the pandemic, the movement of the migrants has slowed down. But they will want to go after the outbreak is over, and I’m not saying this as a threat.”