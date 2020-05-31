‘Virus doesn’t give a d*** who you voted for’

When he’s not taking part in Zoom calls along with his fellow University of Texas at Austin professors or giving on-line graduation speeches, Matthew McConaughey has been spending his stretch of self-isolation spreading a message of “safety first” amid the coronavirus pandemic. Channeling the character “Bobby Bandito,” the Oscar winner has urged followers to remain at residence and put on face masks in a collection of PSAs he’s posted on social media.

And whereas the method of reopening and the stress to put on masks in public has sparked some heated political debates, McConaughey tells CBS Sunday Morning that his cautious take has nothing to do along with his private political beliefs.

“It’s about us. It’s not about politics,” McConaughey stated in a report on the CBS speak present on Sunday. “The narrative began to really feel like, ‘Well, if you wanna go to work, you’re on the far proper. And if you wanna keep residence, you’re on the far left.’ And that is simply not true.

“Virus doesn’t give a damn who you voted for, or I voted for, you know?” he added. “And we shouldn’t care about that right now.”

The actor — who has additionally partnered with Lincoln to offer rural hospital staff with face masks — did admit listening to from folks who had thought-about following stay-at-home tips to be “defeatist.”

“I had fairly a few folks come, you know, chest hyped up, and go: ‘I did not consider it that means, you know? I did not consider it being a robust selection; I considered it as a defeatist transfer to remain in. And now I perceive that that is a completely different form of enemy that I’m right here to battle,’” he shared.

“If I could be another voice to put that out and somebody else could go, ‘Oh, I didn’t listen to so-and-so, but I like that McConaughey told me,’ that’s a win! And that’s better for them, that’s better for me, that’s better for all of us.”





