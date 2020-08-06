Virus clampdowns crush Swiss city hotels By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters The Bon-Rivage hotel is visualized in La Tour- de-Peilz



By Cecile Mantovani

LA TOUR-DE-PEILZ, Switzerland (Reuters) – For Frenchwoman Annick Weber, the Swiss coasts of Lake Geneva were simply the location for a vacation throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Eager for a vacation with hubby Christophe, she believed the French Riviera was too far-off, too congested, and too complex.

“So we chose Switzerland because it is not too far, it’s beautiful and it is calm. We hope to not have too many people and more space to visit, go for walks, enjoy ourselves and get some rest during our holidays,” she stated.

But as much as Switzerland looks for to parlay its squeaky-clean image to promote tourist, a sharp divide is becoming individuals flock to mountains and lakes while preventing city centres, where hotels are suffering.

Overnight remains at Swiss hotels plunged a record 47.5% in the very first half of 2020, with foreign need down by three-fifths.

In June remains fell 62%, even after the federal government unwinded constraints and opened borders to members of the Schengen passport-free zone.

“The impact is absolutely catastrophic,” stated Thierry Lavalley, president of the Geneva Hotel Association.

He stated Geneva’s hotel service remained in “extensive …