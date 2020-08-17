Virtual Training Tips To Engage Remote Learners

How To Engage Remote Learners With Virtual Training

Triggered by the work-from-home mode on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, L&D groups are trying to find methods to move their class or ILT sessions to virtual training programs. The high effect of the trainer-led class sessions is hard to match when the whole audience is working from another location. However, by embracing the ideal tips and techniques that engage remote learners, this objective can be satisfied effectively.

eBook Release Virtual Training Guide: How To Future-Proof Your Virtual Training Transformation Discover tips, finest practices, and concepts you can utilize for your virtual training change.

In this post, I share 15 tips and techniques that will assist you enhance student engagement and allow you to provide high-impact virtual training programs.

The Impact Of The COVID-19 Pandemic On The Workplace: The New Mandate For L&D Teams

The COVID-19 pandemic has actually altered the work environment characteristics, and we are now experiencing the “new normal” of remote operations. While the portion of remote learners might alter in time, it will plainly be an essential part of the work environment in the …