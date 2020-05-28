Virtual Test – Nasser Hussain vs Rob Key: Virender Sehwag stars for Key’s XI on day one in Battle of the Eras | Cricket News





Virender Sehwag made 88 for Rob Key’s XI

Rob Key’s XI took benefit of profitable the toss underneath cloudless skies to achieve 277-5 at the shut of the first day of the ‘Battle of the Eras’ Virtual Test at Lord’s.

With the explosive pair of Ben Stokes and AB de Villiers at the crease, Key’s facet shall be trying to push on in the direction of, and presumably past, 400 in order to place Nasser Hussain’s XI underneath stress.

Ben Stokes and AB de Villiers shall be trying to swell their facet’s rating on day two at Lord’s

The simulated Test is being performed to mark 30 years of cricket on Sky Sports, with Nasser selecting gamers from the first 15 years and Rob from the most up-to-date 15 – watch how they chose their groups under.

The recreation can be the second digital encounter between Hussain and Key, with Nasser popping out on prime when England sides from their respective eras went face to face a number of weeks in the past.

On day one of Thursday’s fixture, Virender Sehwag led the method for Key’s crew with an innings of 88, which flew in the face of his earlier Test common of simply 27.80 in England.

However, the highly effective center order of Kumar Sangakkara, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith did not convert helpful begins, and they are going to be hoping that does not come again to hang-out them later in the recreation.

Muttish Muralitharan and Shane Warne went wicketless on day one

Graeme Smith – having chosen to bat – was quickly into his stride at the floor on which he struck 259 in 2003, nonetheless the highest particular person rating by a visiting participant at Lord’s.

Two boundaries got here in Wasim Akram’s second over, however Glenn McGrath managed to provide simply sufficient motion from his favoured Pavilion End to defeat a Smith ahead prod and clip the off stump.

Teams are in .. bit of a raffle to go 2 spinners in May at Lords however they’re fairly good spinners !! Bad toss to lose .

Glen McGrath at Lords 26 wickets at 11.50 !! Put that in your laptop this morning @Benedict_B pic.twitter.com/gYQe7MeXI2 — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) May 28, 2020

For a person with 26 wickets in three Lord’s Tests at a miserly common of simply 11.50 apiece, it was no actual shock, however Smith had began so confidently that he’ll really feel disillusioned to not have progressed past the first half hour of play.

Sangakkara began in circumspect kind, with only a single coming from his first 20 deliveries, however a boundary off his former crew-mate Muttiah Muralitharan helped him on his method and he and Sehwag posted their fifty partnership simply earlier than lunch, which was taken at 86-1 with Sehwag only a single quick of his half-century.

Glenn McGrath picked up two wickets, together with Graeme Smith for 16

The Indian duly accomplished it in the first over after the break with a trademark thrashed 4 by the covers off McGrath.

But the Aussie seamer eliminated Sangakkara 4 overs later with an excellent away-seamer which solely a participant with a Test common of 57.40 would have been ok to even edge into the ready gloves of Adam Gilchrist.

Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange is utilizing a cricket simulation that takes into consideration batting averages, strike-charges, bowling averages and bowling speeds and performs out a 5-day Test match based mostly on these figures.

That wicket introduced Virat Kohli to the crease to affix Sehwag and the two embarked on one other fifty partnership, with Kohli very a lot the aggressor.

He struck six luxurious boundaries earlier than Wasim Akram produced some magic with a lifting supply which clipped his glove and offered Gilchrist with a simple catch.

A 3rd catch got here Gilchrist’s method 5 minutes earlier than tea as Sehwag edged a Jacques Kallis away-swinger to fall 12 runs quick of a century.

Sehwag fell 12 runs quick of a century when he snicked Jacques Kallis behind

Like Kohli earlier than him, Steve Smith began confidently on the floor the place he had struck a double century in 2015 and was struck by Jofra Archer final summer time, when he needed to retire harm with concussion.

Akram’s mastery of the older ball accounted for him, although, a whippy supply reverse swinging into the Australian’s pads to pin him lbw for 35.

Stokes and de Villiers batted out the the rest of the day, however with the new ball simply having been taken, Ricky Ponting shall be hoping for some magic from his seamers very first thing on Friday.

He can even anticipate extra from his spin twins Shane Warne and Murali, who had been unable so as to add to their mixed complete of 1,508 Test wickets on the first day.