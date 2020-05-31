Virtual Test – Nasser Hussain vs Rob Key: Shane Warne five-for sets up final-day chase | Cricket News



















6:56



Nasser Hussain has a ‘good feeling’ a couple of Sachin Tendulkar ton and a remaining-day win over Rob Key within the Virtual Test

After 4 days of the ‘Battle of the Eras’ Virtual Test, Rob Key’s XI are within the driving seat, however all eyes will probably be on Sachin Tendulkar on the ultimate day as Nasser Hussain’s XI – who’re at the moment 110-4 – look to chase an unlikely 347 to win.

The incontrovertible fact that the goal is even inside attain is owed to Shane Warne, who lastly etched his title on the Lord’s Honours Board.

Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange is utilizing a cricket simulation that takes into consideration batting averages, strike-charges, bowling averages and bowling speeds and performs out a 5-day Test match based mostly on these figures.

To mark 30 years of cricket on Sky Sports, Nasser picked his world XI from gamers within the first 15 years of our protection, leaving Rob to pick gamers from the latest 15 years.

Having taken a pair of 4-wicket hauls on his first go to to the bottom in 1993, and 4-64 in England’s second innings in 2005, he went one higher by wrapping up the ultimate two wickets in Rob’s second innings to complete with figures of 5-63 from 22.5 glorious overs.

Steve Smith was the one batsman to place up a lot resistance with a stable 65, however as soon as his partnership of 59 with AB de Villiers (18) was damaged, the decrease order didn’t supply an enormous quantity of resistance – the final 5 wickets added simply 46 runs because the innings ended on 216, setting a tantalising victor goal for Nasser’s XI.

James Anderson (2-29) produced the proper begin for Rob’s XI once they took the sector 40 minutes after lunch as he induced a skinny edge from Matthew Hayden (9).

A second of genius from Virat Kohli produced the following breakthrough as he flung himself to his left at brief further-cowl to know a full-blooded drive from Ricky Ponting (26), off countryman Pat Cummins (1-26).

Trescothick swung Nathan Lyon meatily over midwicket for six, however Anderson returned to see the again of him with a bail-trimmer for 24.

As for Brian Lara-Tendulkar partnership, it once more did not bloom as Lyon produced a brute of a supply which rose to clip Lara’s glove and nestle within the ready fingers of Ben Stokes at slip – Lara gone for 2 from 23 deliveries.

Jacques Kallis (6no) joined Tendulkar (31no) on the crease they usually batted out the day with none extra drama.