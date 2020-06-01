Virtual Test – Nasser Hussain vs Rob Key: Key’s XI win despite Sachin Tendulkar’s first Lord’s hundred | Cricket News



















Rob Key beat Nasser Hussain within the ‘Battle of the Eras’ Virtual Test – leaving Nasser sad with Benedict Bermange’s pc and the poisson distribution!

The ‘Battle of the Eras’ Virtual Test flickered for a second and threatened to provide an exhilarating end, however in the long run a victory goal of 347 proved too steep for Nasser Hussain’s XI, who misplaced to Rob Key’s XI by 76 runs despite a first Lord’s Test century for Sachin Tendulkar.

Key’s seamers did the harm, none extra so than Pat Cummins, who ended with figures of 5-71 to point out why he’s presently the highest-ranked bowler by a large margin within the ICC’s Test bowling rankings.

Rob Key’s XI triumphed by 76 runs at Lord’s

The Australian was nicely-supported by fellow quick males James Anderson and Dale Steyn as the ultimate wicket fell with slightly below 30 overs left within the match.

Sachin Tendulkar’s first Lord’s Test hundred couldn’t cease Nasser Hussain’s facet slipping to defeat

However, in defeat, Tendulkar gave the Monday Lord’s crowd one thing to recollect him by – having didn’t even attain fifty on his 5 earlier Test appearances at HQ from 1990 to 2011, he lastly corrected the perceived injustice of his by no means having appeared on the well-known Honours Boards.

Early progress was sedate from the in a single day pair of Tendulkar and Jacques Kallis, and so they reached the morning drinks interval nonetheless collectively. However, it was Cummins who produced the first breakthrough of the day, trapping Kallis lbw with the second supply after the break.

Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange used a cricket simulation that takes under consideration batting averages, strike-charges, bowling averages and bowling speeds and performed out a 5-day Test match based mostly on these figures.

To mark 30 years of cricket on Sky Sports, Nasser picked his world XI from gamers within the first 15 years of our protection, leaving Rob to pick gamers from the latest 15 years.

Nathan Lyon twirled away for your entire second hour of play however, whereas maintaining the scoring charge below management, he was unable to repeat his magic from the day before today when he eliminated Brian Lara.

Tendulkar and Adam Gilchrist lunched at 180-5 and when the Indian maestro took 10 runs from the first over after the interval from Cummins, there was greater than a touch of fear among the many fielding facet.

James Anderson picked up three wickets to assist Key’s crew to victory

Captain Graeme Smith all the time knew he would have a second chunk of the cherry with the second new ball and it proved to be a deadly weapon within the palms of the kings of swing Steyn and Anderson.

Steyn rearranged Adam Gilchrist’s stumps for the second time within the match and Wasim Akram did not hold round for lengthy, edging Anderson to Ben Stokes at fourth slip.

Tendulkar was the one batsman to go 32

Nathan Lyon picked up one wicket within the second innings, the essential one in every of Brian Lara

There was time for yet another second of pleasure for Nasser’s XI as Tendulkar stroked Anderson by means of the covers to succeed in a memorable century however when he lastly edged Cummins to Kohli for 104 on the stroke of tea with 98 runs nonetheless required, the tip was nigh.

Half an hour into the ultimate session of play Cummins eliminated Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath with successive deliveries to finish his 5-wicket haul and clinch victory for Key’s XI.