Virtual Test – Nasser Hussain vs Rob Key: Hussain XI struggling in Virtual Test as Ben Stokes strikes twice | Cricket News

Rob Key and Nasser Hussain overview day two of the ‘Battle of the Eras’ Virtual Test, together with a ‘lacking’ Shane Warne and profession day for Ben Stokes

The a lot-vaunted center order of Nasser Hussain’s XI struggled late on the second day of the ‘Battle of the Eras’ Virtual Test to go away their facet struggling at 124-5, nonetheless 257 behind Rob Key’s XI.

The truth they even managed that many relied significantly on Matthew Hayden (51), who was the one batsman capable of absolutely address the swinging situations which introduced Dale Steyn two wickets and Ben Stokes the prize double-breakthrough of Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara inside the area of seven deliveries as the shadows began to elongate late in the day.

Resuming unbeaten on 46 at Lord’s with the rating 277-5, Stokes quickly reached his fifty with a high-edged six off a Glenn McGrath bouncer and his sixth-wicket partnership with AB de Villiers was price 105 when he fell lbw to Muttiah Muralitharan after a overview.

Stokes thought the ball might have been sliding fractionally down the leg-facet, however the umpire’s determination was upheld, whereas De Villiers was then bamboozled by a pointy-turning Murali off-break to be bowled three wanting a half-century

Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange is utilizing a cricket simulation that takes into consideration batting averages, strike-charges, bowling averages and bowling speeds and performs out a 5-day Test match primarily based on these figures.

To mark 30 years of cricket on Sky Sports, Nasser picked his world XI from gamers in the primary 15 years of our protection, leaving Rob to pick out gamers from the latest 15 years.

Pat Cummins struck some lusty blows earlier than lacking an tried slog off Murali for 42 which introduced the innings to a detailed at 381.

Murali ended as probably the most profitable bowler, with 4-69, however Shane Warne ended wicketless on a floor the place he’s but to characteristic on the honours board.

Hayden and his opening associate Marcus Trescothick strode to the crease 20 minutes after lunch to face a noticeably pumped-up Dale Steyn and James Anderson – Trescothick was the primary to fall, edging the South African speedster Steyn to Kumar Sangakkara in the gully.

Anderson – the one man with greater than 100 Test wickets at Lord’s – bowled effectively however with none luck as Australian pair Hayden and Ricky Ponting punished something free with aplomb.

Matthew Hayden scored a half-century for Nasser’s facet

It took a incredible supply from Cummins to interrupt the partnership when he nipped a quick off-cutter previous Ponting to disturb the off bail.

Hayden accomplished a superb fifty in the second over after tea, however quickly afterwards inside-edged an tried booming drive to present Steyn a second wicket.

Ben Stokes dismissed each Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar

The dream mixture of Brian Lara and Tendulkar batting collectively didn’t set the Lord’s afternoon crowd alight as Tendulkar struggled and solely struck his first boundary from his 66th supply.

However, it was Lara who fell first, edging a Stokes away swinger to Virender Sehwag at second slip to depart for simply 16.

The early night crowd emitted a second gasp simply 10 minutes later as Stokes discovered Tendulkar’s edge which was devoured up by Graeme Smith at first slip.

So accustomed to coming to the wicket together with his facet upwards of 400-5, Adam Gilchrist entered the fray at 117-5 and managed to bat out to stumps in partnership with Jacques Kallis.

Much will depend upon these two as to how shut Nasser’s XI can get to Rob’s facet’s first innings complete.