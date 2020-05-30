Virtual Test – Nasser Hussain vs Rob Key: Dale Steyn puts Key in charge but Shane Warne is now starring | Cricket News



















6:55



Rob Key’s XI have a wholesome lead over Nasser Hussain’s XI in the Virtual Test – but Keysy is apprehensive with Shane Warne discovering his kind

Dale Steyn was the hero on the third day of the ‘Battle of the Eras’ Virtual Test as his six wickets helped Rob Key’s XI earn a 254-run lead over Nasser Hussain’s XI with two days remaining.

Three fast wickets from Shane Warne late in the day at Lord’s – together with Virat Kohli for a duck – gave Nasser’s facet a glimmer of hope and if he continues to spin his net on the fourth day, they are going to be hoping to chase fewer than 300 runs in the fourth innings. Any larger a chase and the cash can be on the fashionable greats to take the match.

Nasser Hussain wants Warne to weave some extra magic on day 4

To mark 30 years of cricket on Sky Sports, Nasser picked his world XI from gamers in the primary 15 years of our protection, leaving Rob to pick gamers from the newest 15 years.

Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange is utilizing a cricket simulation that takes into consideration batting averages, strike-charges, bowling averages and bowling speeds and performs out a 5-day Test match primarily based on these figures.

Steyn confirmed why he spent a complete of 265 Tests as the highest-ranked bowler in the ICC rankings by reducing a swathe by way of the opposition batting line-up – day three began completely for him as he dismissed his former South Africa workforce-mate, Jacques Kallis, with a one-handed return catch.

Wasim Akram joined Adam Gilchrist and batted till the stroke of lunch when he edged a wonderfully-pitched Steyn out-swinger to AB de Villiers behind the stumps.

Dale Steyn eliminated countryman Jacques Kallis

Warne’s innings of 16 then consisted purely of boundaries earlier than he holed out off Pat Cummins.

Gilchrist threw warning to the wind after lunch and scored at a run a ball for an hour, but he was dismissed simply earlier than the drinks interval when he was comprehensively yorked by Steyn.

Adam Gilchrist high-scored for Nasser’s males with 77

Steyn, Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins have been in the wickets

Key’s XI began their second innings with a extra-than-helpful lead of 130 runs but Graeme Smith failed once more as Wasim discovered the shoulder of his bat to supply Gilchrist the best of catches.

Virender Sehwag and Kumar Sangakkara progressed steadily and the lead was approaching 200 when Warne conjured up a magical spell to indicate why he really is the king of the large event.

Warne is eyeing a spot on the Lord’s Honours Board

The Australian first pressured Sangakkara to edge behind to Gilchrist and, two balls later, Kohli edged a fantastically-flighted leg-break to Brian Lara at slip.

Not content material with that, in his subsequent over Warne pressured Sehwag to high-edge a sweep to Glenn McGrath at lengthy-leg. Three wickets in six balls with out conceding a run for the maestro and abruptly Key’s XI have been 70-4.

Warne dismissed Virat Kohli for a duck

Nasser wants his bowlers to make early breakthroughs on Sunday

Steve Smith and Ben Stokes stopped the rot by the use of a fifth-wicket partnership of 41 earlier than Ricky Ponting threw the ball to Wasim with 20 minutes left in the day.

It solely took six deliveries for the left-armer to search out the sting of Stokes’ bat and current Gilchrist along with his sixth catch of the match.

But all eyes shall be on Warne on the fourth day to see if he can lastly put his identify on the Lord’s Honours Board on the fifth time of asking.