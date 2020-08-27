Virtual power plants are coming to California apartment buildings

Three thousand Californian apartments will be linked up to solar panels and batteries — meaning they might never experience a power outage again, no matter what California’s utility companies do. The project, planned by German energy storage company Sonnen, will be spread across seven apartment complexes — the largest of its kind.

Virtual power plants can offer California residents reliability

The connected set of solar panels and batteries form what’s called a “virtual power plant.” Besides making sure the whole community can run on backup solar power during blackouts, these VPPs also reduce strain on the grid — because VPPs store their energy on-site. What’s more, they can be tapped to provide energy during demand peaks.

“As I look out my window I can see [wildfire] smoke right now and I was warned about power outages last week,” says Ryan Hledik, principal at research consultancy Brattle Group who focus on distributed energy technologies and lives in California’s Bay Area. As fire seasons grow more intense and outages become more frequent, virtual power plants can offer California residents some reliability, he says.

The first apartment complex to be retrofitted will be 417-unit Heron Pointe in Fresno, a city in the heart of California’s agricultural region. Rent for a…