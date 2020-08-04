Virtual Learning Needs For Remote Working

Supporting Employee Learning Needs Virtually

With no clear end in sight to the shift toward remote work and education, it’s imperative for businesses and learning institutions to be thinking about how to support their employees and students in remote environments best.

Functional performance support, focused learning, effective means of training delivery, and organizational support are key to ensuring employee engagement under any circumstances, but the virtual element introduces something of a curveball. In uncertain times, it’s crucial for employees to feel supported, valued, and encouraged so they can focus their energies on the smooth running of the organization. In concrete terms, what does that look like?

1. Performance Support

Employees working remotely can’t just poke their heads out of the office door to ask a colleague a question. Now more than ever you’re going to have to make sure that your employees have the…