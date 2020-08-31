Virtual Learning For Remote Employees [Full Guide]

Virtual Learning Environments: Training Your Employees Remotely

This post was prepared in July 2020, in the middle of what seems the 2nd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The scale and effect of this occasion might never ever be completely valued, however from our consider as Learning and Development specialists, something is clear: for a long time to come there will be restricted in-person training, training and mentoring and more online, virtual, digital training, training and mentoring. Thus, virtual learning for remote employees is more vital than ever.

We are experiencing the fluctuates of brand-new tools, brand-new training environments, brand-new innovations. We are all looking for imaginative methods to communicate the product formerly provided in front of classes loaded with engaged (or not so engaged) employees. Nothing appears irreversible today however alter itself. Rather than concentrating on a particular tool that runs the risk of being outdated within months or sharing a couple of clever techniques, let’s take a more tactical take a look at how to train remote employees in a Virtual Learning Environment.