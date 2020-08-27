Virtual kidnapping scam lands Long Beach babysitter in hospital

RENTAL PROPERTY PARK,Calif (KABC)– The tension of thinking her child was abducted and a $2,000 phony ransom she lost landed Leda Rodriguez of Long Beach in the extensive care system, however the lady’s child informed Eyewitness News it was all a scam.

As Long Beach Police examined, 2 11-year-olds fundraised to help Rodriguez pay medical costs and recover some of her hard-earned money.

The victim makes her earnings childcare and cleansing homes in Orange County, consisting of Sydney Kramer’s house. Kramer was attempting to reciprocate Leda’s compassion.

“She is very, very hard working,” Kramer stated, including, “When my mom had to go to the hospital, my dad wasn’t home and she stayed with me until he came home and she made sure I was OK.”

Ryan Nguyen, Kramer’s buddy, stated she didn’t understand Leda, however she was assisting get the word out about the GoFundMe page.

“A little bit of kindness can goes a long way. I think that we should help make the world a better place,” Nguyen stated.

Erik Arbuthnot is an FBI Special Agent out of Los Angeles with International Violent Crimes.

Arbuthnot stated these telephone extortion plans or virtual kidnappings frequently begin similar to it occurred to Leda– with a worried call from somebody pretending to be a relative.

“The quickest method to stop it is to hang up the phone, find your enjoyed one …