Virtual GP: George Russell aims for another win before F1 return







George Russell will bid for his third consecutive victory within the Virtual GP collection as he takes on seven of his Formula 1 rivals in an internet Azerbaijan GP on Sunday evening, with three soccer internationals additionally on the grid.

Russell, the Williams starlet with hyperlinks to Mercedes, has been a powerful winner within the final two races – in Spain and Monaco respectively – and another tonight on Sky Sports F1 would see him overtake Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc as essentially the most profitable driver within the eSports championship.

But the Englishman could have powerful competitors, with Leclerc, Alex Albon and Lando Norris additionally concerned, whereas Sergio Perez, a two-time Baku podium-sitter, and Pierre Gasly will likely be making their Virtual GP debuts.

The Racing Point and AlphaTauri drivers full F1’s checklist of eight, with Antonio Giovinazzi and Nicholas Latifi trying for their first on-line wins.

0:40 A four-car battle across the digital streets of Monte Carlo ended with a crash between Lando Norris and Arthur Leclerc at Ste Devote. A four-car battle across the digital streets of Monte Carlo ended with a crash between Lando Norris and Arthur Leclerc at Ste Devote.

With the beginning of the delayed 2020 Formula 1 season set for July 5 in Austria, tonight’s race is the penultimate within the collection.

The Virtual Azerbaijan GP will likely be dwell at 6pm on Sky Sports F1, Main Event, Mix, plus our YouTube channel.

Who else is on the grid?

As ever in F1’s digital races, there’s an eclectic grid with different skilled drivers, plus three footballers.

Thibaut Courtois, who has appeared in each of the final Grands Prix alongside Sergio Aguero and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang respectively, is swapping the Real Madrid gloves for a steering wheel once more tonight, joined by fellow goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, of AC Milan.

Virtual Azerbaijan GP grid Mercedes Esteban Gutierrez Anthony Davidson Ferrari Charles Leclerc Enzo Fittipaldi Red Bull Alex Albon Matthias Walkner McLaren Lando Norris Ben ‘Tiametmarduk’ Daly Renault Aymeric Laporte Oscar Piastri Racing Point Sergio Perez Jimmy Broadbent AlphaTauri Pierre Gasly Gianluigi Donnarumma Alfa Romeo Antonio Giovinazzi Thibaut Courtois Haas Pietro Fittipaldi Louis Deletraz Williams George Russell Nicholas Latifi

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is representing the Premier League together with his F1 debut.

Along with two Fittipaldi children, Sky F1’s Anthony Davidson can be making his return, alongside Esteban Gutierrez, who has shone in latest races, for Mercedes.

1:22 George Russell took an early lead on the Virtual Monaco GP after passing Pietro Fittipaldi on the primary lap. George Russell took an early lead on the Virtual Monaco GP after passing Pietro Fittipaldi on the primary lap.

Can Russell proceed type?

After his dominant win final outing in Monaco, Russell admitted to Sky Sports F1 that his Virtual GP exploits had been serving to his F1 status.

“I got more publicity from winning an Esports race than I got from any single Formula 1 race last year by coming around at the back of the grid,” he stated.

And if that is true, it is a perfectly-timed increase for Russell with a Mercedes seat presumably up for grabs subsequent season.

7:08 Williams driver George Russell joined The F1 Show to speak about his Esports success and whether or not he’ll be part of the driving force merry-go-round. Williams driver George Russell joined The F1 Show to speak about his Esports success and whether or not he’ll be part of the driving force merry-go-round.

While Toto Wolff said earlier this week that the door shouldn’t be shut for Sebastian Vettel with the game’s world champions, he stated they might look internally first – mentioning Russell as one of many lead contenders.

The 22-year-old, winner of the 2018 F2 championship, has but to attain some extent in F1 however his performances on the again with Williams have been praised.