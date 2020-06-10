Virtual doctor app Babylon accidentally showed videos of other patients’ GP appointments

London-headquartered Babylon said that three patients had been sent recordings of other users’ virtual meetings with health professionals.

“On the afternoon of Tuesday 9 June we identified and resolved an issue within two hours whereby one patient accessed the introduction of another patient’s consultation recording,” it said in a statement.

“Our investigation showed that three patients, who had booked and had appointments today, were incorrectly presented with, but did not view, recordings of other patients’ consultations by way of a subsection of the user’s profile within the Babylon app.

“This was the result of a pc software error rather than malicious attack. The problem was identified and resolved quickly.

“Of course we take any security issue, however small, very seriously and have contacted the patients affected to update, apologise to and support where required.”

A new feature, which allows visitors to switch from audio to video within a call was to blame for the glitch, Babylon said, adding that the issue only affected users in the UK.