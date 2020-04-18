Virtual bingo and Notre Dame tolls again: the week’s most uplifting clips – video | World news

By
Jasyson
-

As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, communities are coming collectively to assist one another via tough occasions. Capt Tom Moore, a 99-year-old struggle veteran, has raised greater than £23m for the NHS by strolling 100 laps of his backyard. Notre Dame Cathedral’s bell tolled once more in tribute to well being employees, and Matthew McConaughey hosted digital bingo for older self-isolators

Source link

Post Views: 26

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR