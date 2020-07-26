VIRO Rides VR 550E Rechargeable Electric Scooter – Ride On UL 2272 Certified



Choose your path with the VIRO Rides VR 550E electric scooter Featuring aggressive styling and reliable technology, This electric scooter is sure to keep you moving. Easy to assemble using the included tools, Your child will be riding in no time, at speeds up to 10mph With up to a 40 minute run time, you’ve got plenty of places to explore with a cruising range of 6 miles. The VIRO Rides 550E electric scooter also features durable polyurethane tires to handle bumps in the road, and a hand operated front brake for stopping power. Emission free chain driven motor. High visibility LED running lights for that cool “ground effect” lighting so you can be seen rolling in style on your VIRO Rides 550E electric scooter. No matter which path you choose, VIRO Rides 550E gets you there.

Sleek, high performance, fully electric scooter with a 10 MPH top speed and 100 Watt DC motor

Average run time of 40 minutes, roughly a 6-mile range, between charges on the rechargeable 12V 7Ah SLA battery (charging cord included)

Easy-to-use thumb-control throttle allows for quick acceleration

The high visibility LED running lights create cool ground effect lighting

Hand-activated rear brake provides optimum braking performance and total control while riding