VIRO Rides Vega 2-in-1 Transforming Electric Scooter & Mini Bike with New Street Art-Inspired Look



Price: $299.99

Get the best of both a scooter and a mini bike with the VIRO Rides Vega transforming 2-in-1 electric scooter and mini bike. You can easily transform the Vega from an electric scooter into a mini bike with the included tools. Utilizing the 100 watt DC motor with chain drive, the Vega can go up to 10 mph and the average run time of 40 minutes, roughly a 6-mile range, between charges means the world is at your fingertips.

ride the revolution with this transforming motorized 2-in-1 scooter and mini bike. No matter which path you choose, the VIRO Rides Vega gets you there.

Sleek, transforming 2-in-1 scooter that turns from and Electric scooter to a mini bike with easy using just the included tools

Features a 100 watt DC motor with chain drive and a maximum speed of 10 mph

Average run time of 40 minutes, roughly a 6-mile range, between charges (charging cord included)

Features a fully adjustable handlebar, LED running lights, easy-to-use thumb throttle, solid tires, dual kickstands (one for each mode), and new rear foot pegs for easier riding

The lever-activated disc Brake provides optimum braking performance and total control while riding

Suitable for ages 8+, Recommended weight up to 120 pounds