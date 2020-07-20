VIRO Rides 550E Electric Scooter with New Street Art-Inspired Look



Price: sc -

Choose your own path with the VIRO Rides VR 550E electric scooter! This high performance electric scooter features a sleek street art look and reliable technology that is sure to keep you moving.

you can easily assemble the VR 550E yourself with the included tools and be up and racing at speeds up to 10 mph in no time! The VR 550E boasts an impressive 6-mile range (with an average run time of 40 minutes per charge), so the world is at your fingertips while you ride. The durable polyurethane tires handle bumps in the road, and the adjustable height handlebars and hand operated front brake put control in your hands. Bonus points: The emission-free, chain drive motor means that the VR 550E is better for the environment than gas powered scooters. You’ll have a scooter everyone will be jealous of with the VR 550e’s high visibility, cool ground effect LED running lights and its sleek, street art styling.

no matter which path you choose, VIRO Rides 550E gets you there.



Average run time of 40 minutes, roughly a 6-mile range, between charges on the rechargeable 12V 7Ah SLA battery (charging cord included)

Easy thumb-control throttle for quick acceleration

The high visibility LED running lights create cool ground effect lighting

Hand-activated rear brake provides optimum braking performance and total control while riding