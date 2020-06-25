Virgin’s new owner is likely to be US company Bain Capital after rival bidder pulls out of the deal

Virgin Australia air companies is likely to be bought by American private equity firm Bain Capital.

Other consortiums, including the Queensland government, have withdrawn from the race to buy the embattled carrier.

Rival Virgin Australia bidder Cyrus Capital Partners announced on Friday morning they might be withdrawing their curiosity about buying the airline established in Australia in 2001 by billionaire entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson.

It confirmed that Deloitte, the administrator of Virgin Australia Holdings, hadn’t expressed curiosity about its bid, leaving Bain Capital as the remaining suitor.

‘On the morning of 22 June 2020, Cyrus presented to the administrators of Virgin Australia Holdings an offer to acquire the airline, its regional business and the frequent flyer program Velocity, in accordance with the administrators’ procedures,’ Cyrus Capital said.

Virgin Australia Holdings annual losses 2009: $160million 2011: $67.8million 2013: $98.1million 2014: $353.8million 2015: $93.8million 2016: $224.7million 2017: $185.8million 2018: $653.3million 2019: $315.4million Source: Virgin Australia Holdings annual reports showing the statutory net loss after tax for the full year

‘However, since then, the administrators never have returned calls, emails, or meaningfully engaged with Cyrus to progress its offer.’

The development is occurring per day after Virgin’s chief rival Qantas announced it would be cutting 6,000 jobs as the coronavirus crisis kills of international airline travel and cripples airlines.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of Australia’s border on March 20, Virgin Australia was struggling financially, creating a net loss in eight of the past ten financial years.

In early March, Standard & Poor’s downgraded its outlook for the airline from stable to negative, with the airline’s losses during the past decade exceeding $2.1billion.

It was placed in to voluntary administration in April, the first Australian airline to be in this position since Ansett Australia ceased operating in September 2001.

It was wound up the following year.

During the final six months of 2019, Virgin Australia made an after-tax loss of $88.6million.

During the past decade, its full-year losses have added up to more than $2.1billion, even if the years of profit were considered.

It had borrowed heavily under former leader John Borghetti had borrowed heavily in a bid to just take market share off Qantas.