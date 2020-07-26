Virginia, Utah residents report receiving unsolicited packets of seeds in the mail reportedly from China

“Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations,” VDACS authorities stated in a release.

Virginia is not the just state to get unsolicited seed packets, with FOX 13 Salt Lake City reporting that residents throughout Utah have actually gotten comparable shipments.

In some cases, the plans were identified as consisting of precious jewelry or another likewise appealing material.

“I opened them up and they were seeds,” stated Lori Culley, a local from Tooele,Utah “Obviously they’re not jewelry.”

FOX 13 verified that the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food will likely coordinate with Customs and Border Protection to examine.

Jane Rupp, president of the Better Business Bureau’s (BBB’s) Utah chapter, informed FOX 13 the events might be a rip-off referred to as “brushing” where some business will send you an item so they can publish a phony evaluation in your name.

“That is rather random. I don’t think I’ve heard of seeds before,” Rupp stated. “The first thing to do is Google your address and see what’s out there… Numerous things will come up when you Google your address. It’s kind of scary sometimes.”

Anyone who has actually gotten this type of plan is asked to call the Office of Plant Industry Services (OPIS) at 804-786-3515 or send out an e-mail to [email protected]