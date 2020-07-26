Virginia teens pushed to rename their high school for John Lewis

Luna Alazar, a senior at the time, spoke out at the very first school board conference on the topic this fall. She is now 18 years of ages.

“I would like if you imagine being a Lee High School student. We are a tremendously diverse community with strong ambitions and remarkable unity. We are charismatic and full of pride. We have different ideas and imaginations that make us truly unique. However, we are named after someone who doesn’t represent us at all,” she informed the Fairfax County School Board in October 2019.

“It’s kind of like a slap in the face to say that we go to Robert E. Lee High School, the Confederate general, the man who was fighting against the Union in favor of slavery,” Edward Cari ño, a 15- year-old Filipino immigrant and increasing high school junior, stated.

Alazar stated that while some alumni present at the board conference supported the requirement for a name modification– some stating they were ashamed to program their kids a diploma with the name Robert E. Lee– others were determined that altering the name would eliminate years of Virginian history and Lee’s heritage.

She stated she felt helpless after that winter season conference. Many older neighborhood members who opposed the name modification informed her she was simply a trainee, without experience or understanding.

“Why should we listen to you?” they asked.

The effort to rename the school, nevertheless, was reignited in current months, influenced by the present nationwide numeration on racial justice.

In June, throughout a virtual conference of the school board, lots of trainees, consisting of Alazar and juniors Amanda Hurst and Nour Kassem, worried that they are the present face of the school which they have to handle the implications of the school’s name every day.

“It feels very ungenuine for all of us to say, ‘Black Lives Matter,’ if our school’s name is Robert E. Lee and we haven’t tried to change the name,” Hurst, 16, stated in an interview, speaking to the factor lots of trainees spoke out en mass this summer season.

Following community-wide pleas for modification, the school board revealed it would hold a one-month duration of public discuss possible brand-new names. Name recommendations consisted of Mildred Loving and Cesar Chavez.

At completion of that duration, the school board voted all to rename the school after Lewis.

‘Good Trouble’ in action

Lewis, a champ for civil liberties, notoriously influenced youths to stand for what they think in.

When inquired about Lewis’s tradition and how they will honor his dedication to civil liberties, Fairfax County trainees shared that, in part, they have actually currently embodied ‘great problem’ by combating to rename their school.

With strategies to develop a social justice committee, and conversations around modifying the school’s curriculum to be more representative of their variety, these trainees will continue to speak out for modification in their neighborhood.

Edward Cari ño, 15

“We are using our voices to ruffle people’s feathers in order to make some good change, because in order to make change, I mean, some people are going to be opposed to it obviously… (we’re) using our voices to advocate for what’s right.”

Luna Alazar, 18

“I still stood up and I still fought, even though many people were against me or didn’t care about what I had to say. And I think that’s ‘good trouble’ because you’re fighting for a cause that means more to you than it does to many… it supports many that have been so lost. So many students at my school who feel like they aren’t supported, felt supported after this name change. They felt that they were heard because before they didn’t feel like they had a voice, but now they know they do.”

Farva Khan, 16

“We’re planning on starting a new committee for our class at John Lewis called the social justice committee to highlight students’ civic engagement and activities and opportunities because John Lewis was an advocate for young voices, and we believe it’s the best way to honor him. And we want students, like he stated, to get into ‘good trouble’ by using their voices to advocate for change.”

Rawan Hashim, 15

“We want to have a ‘good trouble,’ committee, we also want to meet and talk and get the word out to other students about any social injustices. We have a lot. From everything going on right now, we did notice that our community needs more awareness. A big issue right now is racial injustice. The school’s named after John Lewis. It’s very important for them to know what he did in terms of fighting against racism.”

Amanda Hurst, 16

“We think (Fairfax County Public School’s) curriculum is very White-washed and very Eurocentric… It’s supposed to be world history, yet we don’t learn about women, we don’t learn about people of color, and we’re hoping that we can push for (Fairfax County Public Schools) to really change their curriculum and really remove the White-lensed glasses that are currently on it.”

Nour Kassem, 16

“In my history class, government class actually, we learned about Martin Luther King’s, ‘Letter from a Birmingham Jail.’ And I know he talked briefly about, if you know something is wrong, test the limit, and if a law is wrong, you know, break it… so you can show how wrong it is. I feel like that kind of represents ‘good trouble’ in a way, where you’re causing trouble to show light on something… I think it’s like the protests, you know, they wanted to show how unjust everything was, and I guess you could say they got into good trouble, and things are changing now.”