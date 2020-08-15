Virginia Tech renames dorms once named after men with racist views

The school’s Board of Visitors all voted to alter the names of thedorms Thursday The dorms– Lee Hall and Barringer Hall– were formerly named after 2men with racist views

“”The previous names on these 2 dormitory – the short-term houses of much of our trainees of color over the last few years – were irregular with the abundant heritage and progressively varied neighborhood that is Virginia Tech,” stated University President Tim Sands.

Barringer Hall at Virginia Tech will now be Whitehurst Hall,after James Leslie Whitehurst Jr who was the very first Black trainee allowed to survive on school at Tech, the release stated.

“James Whitehurst was a pioneer among pioneers and a forceful voice for effective change,” Sands stated. “He was committed to a life of serving others, blazing a trail for generations of students of color coming after him to live and learn in a space that was initially denied to him. He is an inspiration to our students and all members of our community.” The dormitory was initially named after Paul Brandon Barringer, who worked as the school’s president from 1907 to 1913. According to the university, Barringer was understood for his public speeches and works that commemorated his individual views as a white supremacist who preferred pro-slavery and anti-Black positions. Lee Hall will now beHoge Hall The brand-new name now honors Janie and William Hoge, a regional African American couple who hosted a number of men participating in Tech in between 1953 and 1959 since those men …

