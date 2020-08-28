Virginia Supreme Court overturns order which prevented city from removing city-owned war memorials

“It is past time,” Stoney stated at the time. “As the capital city of Virginia, we have needed to turn this page for decades. And today, we will.”

But his actions were quickly challenged by a resident, described anonymously in court files, who stated Stoney was acting outside his authority, and a lower court put Stoney’s action on hold to allow the resident to weigh in on the case. The state Supreme Court, nevertheless, mentioning a law that entered into result on July 1, stated just the city can bring legal action when it comes to war memorials which a circuit court ruled improperly when it acknowledged the authority of the resident to put a hang on the mayor’s actions.

It’s not instantly clear the number of statues have actually currently been eliminated and the number of more the city prepares to remove. The choice does not affect a memorial to Robert E. Lee in the city , which is likewise the topic of a legal battle, due to the fact that it’s owned by the state.