Virginia Senate Passes Bill That Makes Assaulting A Police Officer A Misdemeanor

The Virginia Senate has actually passed a bill that would make assaulting law enforcement officers a misdemeanor with a possibility of absolutely no prison time.

Dems Pass Bill By 21-15

Virginia Senate Bill 5032 was gone by 21 votes to 15, and removes the existing felony requirement for anybody who attacks a policeman. According to the summary it removes:

The compulsory minimum regard to confinement for an attack and battery dedicated versus a judge; magistrate; law-enforcement officer; correctional officer; individual straight associated with the care, treatment, or guidance of prisoners; firemen; or volunteer firemen or any emergency situation medical services workers and offers that such criminal activity can no longer be dedicated as a basic attack and needs to lead to a physical injury.

The bill was very first prepared at the start of July, and was plainly a concern for Governor Northam and the other Virginia Democrats.

Virginia Senate Democrats are combined behind these police/criminal justice reform propositions, which they wish to pass throughout the unique session this summertime, caucus leaders stated today. pic.twitter.com/NSwR8fZkcH — Mel Leonor (@MelLeonor _) June 26, 2020

President Trump’s child, Donald Trump Jr, knocked the legislation on Twitter.

“This is what occurs when Democrats take control of a state, so simply think of the type …