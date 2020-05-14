Virginia Restaurant Using Mannequins to Social Distance

A 3 Michelin star restaurant in Virginia has give you one helluva mannequin to present social distancing whereas additionally serving to you keep away from that lonely feeling.

The Inn at Little Washington — about 70 miles outdoors Washington, D.C. — is gonna deploy mannequins to fill within the joint. It will not be bizarre or something although for purchasers … ‘trigger they’re life-size mannequins. Think of it as eating with a extremely boring buddy.

Oh, however the mannequins will probably be decked out in 1940s period clothes to recreate America’s post-World War II celebrations. Ok, that is a bit of bizarre.

The transfer from chef Patrick O’Connell comes after a mandate to cap restaurant capability at 50% in an effort to maintain diners correctly social distanced — however appearances clearly matter to O’Connell.

He’s been working with Shirlington’s Signature Theater to get the mannequins. And, get this … when the restaurant opens on May 29 servers will probably be instructed to pour the mannequins wine and ask them about their night … in accordance to the Washingtonian.

So, why the stunt? O’Connell advised the outlet, “I think it would do people a world of good to reduce their anxiety level when they come out to a place which is still unaffected, because if you watch your television, you think that there isn’t such a place under a bubble.”

BTW, the chef has additionally created custom-made masks with Marilyn Monroe smiles and George Washington chins. The transfer maybe should not come as a shock. For starters, O’Connell’s reportedly majored in drama in school.

The restaurant additionally boasts that eating at its joint “has been likened to a performance with the guest always playing the star role.”