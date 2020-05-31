Virginia protests see 1 critically injured in shooting, confederate group HQ targeted

At 1:40 a.m., firefighters responded to 2 separate blazes — at Rhoads Residence Hall at Virginia Commonwealth University and the Daughters of the Confederacy constructing.

Damage to each constructions was restricted to the outside, the Richmond Fire Department stated.

Police autos stretched for 3 blocks as fireplace crews labored to comprise the blaze on the Confederacy constructing, in response to the Richmond Dispatch-Times.

Graffiti might be seen on the headquarters’ facade, aimed toward police and “racists.” The phrase “abolition” was written on the entrance steps.

Other Confederate monuments have been additionally spray-painted throughout the protests.

A home was additionally set on fireplace in an incident involving three males and a girl. No accidents have been reported. Further particulars weren’t instantly accessible.

The violent protests additionally impacted some native companies, together with a CVS pharmacy that had its glass home windows and doorways shattered. More graffiti was scrawled on the facet of a Whole Foods Market.

After two nights of protests searching for justice for George Floyd– an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis after a white officer kneeled on his neck for greater than eight minutes — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney ordered an eight p.m. curfew efficient Sunday.

Gov. Ralph Northam permitted the curfew for security causes however acknowledged the angst that has gripped the nation after Floyd’s dying.

“I hear you. I do know your ache is actual. We have all seen too many individuals harassed, abused, and killed by legislation enforcement officers, in too many locations, for too lengthy — only for being black. I additionally know that others are exploiting this ache and are actually inflicting violence,” Northam stated in an announcement.