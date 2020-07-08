Virginia parent knocks district’s ‘crazy’ reopening policy: ‘How long until our kids are able to learn?’

“It just seems like, are we even going to open? And how long until our kids are able to learn?”

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION VOWS TO WORK ‘HAND IN HAND’ WITH LOCAL GOVERNORS TO REOPEN SCHOOLS

Ingraham outlined the option given each Fairfax County parent in her “Angle” monologue last month.

“Families are given two options: Enrolling their kids in 100 percent online classes four days per week or in-person classes for just two days a week,” Ingraham said during the time. “Now, with the latter option, kids will have to remain six feet apart at all times, [with] daily health screenings and regular hand-washing and sanitizing.”

On Tuesday, Ingraham and her guest dismissed the idea that children could be able to quickly acclimate to wearing a mask for a whole school day.

“My kids can’t even keep it on for five minutes where we’re dodging in and out of things if we have to wear it,” Condry said. “I mean, honestly, it just makes me so sad. I feel like children are suffering because of all of these crazy policies.”

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

Condry said the restrictions set by Fairfax County Public Schools had forced her to choose a third option.

“I’m just not comfortable with my kids not being able to play with other children and touch them and have somebody refereeing them all the time,” she said. “So I just decided we’re gonna do a homeschool co-op.

“They can be with other kids,” Condry added. “We can take responsibility for ourselves. We can say, ‘If my kid is sick, I’m not going to send them.’ It doesn’t have to be some government-mandated craziness.”