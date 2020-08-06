Virginia mayor urged to resign after allegedly saying Joe Biden picked ‘Aunt Jemima’ as his VP

A racial reckoning in America Protesters march in the street during a demonstration in Minneapolis on June 25.

People dance in New York City during a protest to defund the police on June 26.

A man holds a Black Lives Matter sign as demonstrators block a Boston intersection on June 23.

A man kneels and raises his fist in the air at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, DC, on June 19.

People march through the streets of Atlanta during a Juneteenth rally on June 19.

Activist Angela Davis raises her fist during a Juneteenth shutdown and protest at the Port of Oakland in California.

People attend a Juneteenth rally in Fort Myers, Florida.

People pray together during a Juneteenth event at Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park.

A man marches with a child on his shoulders during a Juneteenth celebration in New York.

