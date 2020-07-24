Virginia high school named after Robert E. Lee renamed for late civil rights activist John Lewis

ROBERT E LEE STATUE IN VIRGINIA TORE DOWN, BROKE IN 2, AUTHORITIES STATED

“We will also honor his life’s work by continuing to promote equity, justice, tolerance and service in the work that we do,” school board chair Ricardy Anderson stated in a statement.

The school started weighing choices for a name modification in June, versus the background of nationwide demonstrations condemning racial inequalities. Officials held a month-long duration of public remarks from the neighborhood to hear tips about other names prior to voting on Lewis as the brand-new name.

“The name Robert E. Lee is forever connected to the Confederacy, and Confederate values are ones that do not align with our community,” stated Lee District School Board member Tamara Derenak Kaufax, who assisted propose the effort.

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Our schools must be places where all students, staff and members of the community feel safe and supported. I believe that John Lewis’ extraordinary life and advocacy for racial justice will serve as an inspiration to our students and community for generations to come.”