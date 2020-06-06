Virginia Governor Ralph ‘Blackface’ Northam Erases History

On Thursday, Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph Northam decided to remove the statue of Confederate general, and previous to that American hero, Robert E. Lee from its perch in Richmond to the virtual oblivion of an area warehouse.

Governor Northam opined, “I believe in a Virginia that learns lessons from the past, and we all know that our country needs that example right now. America is once again looking to Virginia to lead… Symbols matter, too, and Virginia has never been willing to deal with symbols. Until now… It was wrong then, and it’s wrong now, so we’re taking it down.”

Never been ready to deal with symbols? That’s why the stars and bars flies proudly over the capitol of their state. Oh…wait…Wrong “then”? Which “then”?

Northam attempts, as so many on the Left do, to impose his or her own ideological judgments on days gone by without taking the slightest account of historical context.

But then, we’ve come to are expectant of that type of thing from the current governor of Virginia.

Northam, who thought it was funny to wear blackface (remember that?) and believes infants outside the womb can still be aborted —and his Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax, who is an accused rapist— profit from a leftist Orwellian memory hole that forgets their transgressions but seeks to erase the collective memories of anyone who opposes them.

The facts of the Civil War and the figures in it can’t be erased by government fiat. Or can they?

In Virginia the Stalin-like answer is yes.

Northam’s move indeed does recall the 1930s in the Soviet Union. When men then fell out of favor with Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin they were simply photographically taken off past records of newspapers, media, and also encyclopedias.

They were henceforth called “unpersons.” Northam and Fairfax have done that to Robert E. Lee in Richmond. Some actually applaud this ideological rewrite of objective history.

The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus said in a statement your day before that removing the monument is “a step in the right direction in the continued fight to address institutional racism, systemic disparities, and remaining vestiges of Jim Crow in our Commonwealth.”

If there is so much institutional racism in the state then why will be the top state officials doing the bidding of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus?

The GOP lamely fought in the deep blue state. “Attempts to eradicate instead of contextualizing history invariably fail,” wrote a half-dozen Republican state senators, light emitting diode by Minority Leader Thomas K. Norment Jr. (R-James City).

“And because of this Governor’s personal history, the motivations of this decision will always be suspect.”

Senator Norment knows that Northam will do any such thing to distract from the blackface incidents. This is but an example. But even this kind of groveling to the PC police is not sufficient for the actual zealots of the bunch.

“I want to be clear that there will be no healing or reconciliation until we have equity,” said Zyahna Bryant, a University of Virginia student who generally seems to want significantly more than statue removal. Equity, huh? In regards to whom and by what means?

Likely what Ms. Bryant intends is boatloads of cash and liberal racism because the law of the land.

The way things are going in this nation, and particularly when Joe Biden is elected in November and brings his raving ignorant minions with him, Ms. Bryant just might get her wish.

This piece was published by David Kamioner on June 6, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

