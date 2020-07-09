Virginia eliminated its rape kit backlog, attorney general says

“Virginia’s backlog of untested rape kits has been completely eliminated and it’s never coming back,” Herring said Wednesday at a press conference in Richmond, Virginia.

Virginia is only the seventh state in the country to get rid of its rape kit backlog, according to Herring.

“It’s taken a lot of work but eliminating this backlog means that a wrong has been righted, that justice is closer for more survivors and that Virginia is a safer place,” Herring said.

Virginia’s investigators and forensic boffins tested 2,665 kits, uploaded 851 new DNA profiles to the national DNA database, and sent 354 matches to law enforcement agencies for further investigation, Herring said.

Charges are already pending against one man because of the project, and officials anticipate more charges could be filed in light of new evidence, the attorney general said.

The mandatory use of a physical evidence recovery kit (PERK) tracking system will ensure kits are submitted for testing in a timely manner moving forward, eliminating future backlogs, said Linda Jackson, director of the Virginia Department of Forensic Sciences.