Virgin Orbit’s rocket has failed on its first attempt to get into space

The information: Virgin Orbit failed in its first take a look at of its LauncherOne rocket yesterday, after seven years of improvement and testing. The rocket was transported by a Boeing 747 then launched over the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of California. It was supposed to fall for just a few seconds, ignite then propel itself into low Earth orbit. Instead, it ignited then fell into the ocean. The flight had been supposed as a data-gathering train reasonably than to really launch a satellite tv for pc into space. The crew on board the airplane, and a second security airplane, safely returned to the Mojave Air & Space Port.

What occurred? On Twitter, the corporate blamed the crash on “an anomaly” within the first stage flight, promising “we’ll study extra as our engineers analyze the mountain of information we collected immediately.” Before the test flight Virgin Orbit’s vice president for special projects, Will Pomerantz, said that there was only a 50:50 chance of success. “History is not terribly kind, necessarily, to maiden flights,” he said. The rocket had previously been dropped from the plane (as in the picture above from July 2019) but this was the first time it was ignited.

What’s next: As Pomerantz said, it is not unusual for maiden flights to be a failure. It’s not immediately obvious what effect the setback will have on Virgin Orbit. The company has said it is analyzing what went wrong and is “eager” to get onto its next test flight as soon as possible, with rockets in reserve. Pomerantz was upbeat about the company’s chances, saying that the fact the engine had ignited as they expected meant it had successfully overcome the “single biggest technical risk.”