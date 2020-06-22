Virgin Galactic, NASA to Develop Develop Program for Private Missions to ISS

Billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Holdings said on Monday it has signed up with NASA to develop a program to promote private missions to the International Space Station, sending the shares of the organization up significantly more than 14 %.

As element of its agreement with the Johnson Space Center, the area tourism company will identify entities keen to buy private missions and develop training packages, as well as help with transportation, on-orbit and ground resources.

NASA is leaning heavily on private organizations built around shared visions for space exploration, since it gears up for a long-term presence on the moon and prepares for a manned mission to Mars.

The space launch system, which can be set to debut next year, is NASA’s ride for transporting humans from the Earth to the moon by 2024.

Shares of Virgin Galactic were up at $17.13 (roughly Rs. 1,310) in premarket trading.

