Virgin Galactic and NASA launch a new program to train private astronauts

Virgin Galactic announced it has signed a deal with NASA to develop a “private orbital astronaut readiness program” that trains and supports private astronauts for missions to the International Space Station.

The background: Last year NASA announced it was accepting bids from private organizations for missions to the area station, both as a tourist destination and to use its resources and the microgravity environment to run different varieties of science and tech experiments. However, it’s never been quite clear exactly how these businesses are supposed to train their own astronauts and supply the sort of logistical support and resources necessary to display a crewed mission in orbit.

The new deal: Under the new agreement, Virgin Galactic will act like something of a middleman that helps interested parties (private companies, tourists, research institutions) go to the ISS for short-duration missions. Its services includes identifying potential prospects, arranging private astronaut training, procuring the launch vehicles needed to launch these customers in to space, and providing on-the-ground and in-orbit support for these missions.

Why Virgin Galactic: The company might seem as an odd choice for such a program, given that it focuses on suborbital missions for space tourism (where people go into space for only a couple of minutes, to experience weightlessness and see Earth from above). The company has sent only five people in to space in two successful test flights. Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo, an air-launch vehicle that will be taking off in midair after being deployed by a carrier aircraft, is incapable of taking people to the space station.

However, SpaceShipTwo may likely be used to train astronauts by preparing them for a few of the rigors of launching in to space, and giving them a small dose of what it’s like to experience microgravity. Virgin Galactic also operates extensive spaceflight facilities at Spaceport America in New Mexico, which could be properly used to train astronauts.

When it comes to actually getting to the ISS, Virgin Galactic will more than likely have to work with other programs like SpaceX and Boeing, which have developed commercial crew vehicles that will take people to the ISS (SpaceX recently sent astronauts to the ISS on its Crew Dragon vehicle, and Boeing is expected to launch astronauts on its Starliner capsule soon after redoing an uncrewed test later this fall).

Questions remain: We still don’t have specific information regarding the program and how it will work, what the expenses will be, and what a tentative schedule might be for training astronauts and launching them. And last Friday NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine teased new plans to fly astronauts on commercial suborbital spacecraft—something that’s more directly in Virgin Galactic’s wheelhouse. It’s unclear yet whether Virgin Galactic’s private orbital astronaut readiness program is in any way related to the suborbital program. Details are supposed to be unveiled later this week.