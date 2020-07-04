Virgin Australia’s new owners Bain Capital to cut the jobs of almost 4,000 jobs in restructure

The new owners of Virgin Australia could slash the jobs of up to 4,000 staff because it looks to radically restructure the struggling airline.

Jobs cuts would likely hit those employed under the group’s budget brand Tiger Airways which includes suspend all flights indefinitely.

Pilots, long-haul crew members along side non-operation staff and other workers are likely to be axed as the company becomes more centered on domestic flights, according to the Courier Mail.

Virgin Australia new owners Bain Capital are said to be looking to cut the jobs of almost 4,000 people as the airline undergoes a significant restructure

The 4,000 job cuts would remove almost half of Virgin Australia 9,000 staff in yet another blow to the aviation industry amid the pandemic.

Virgin Australia was purchased by American private equity group Bain Capital last month that are now believed to be in crucial talks with the airline’s management about its future.

The job cuts are expected to be announced sometime throughout the next fortnight.

News of the jobs cuts uses Qantas chief economist Tony Webber made a similar prediction earlier this week that Bain Capital would radically restructure the airline.

‘They’re [Bain Capital] going to get rid of Tigerair, and they are going to dispose of most of, if not all international,’ Mr Webber told The Financial Review.

‘They will probably get rid of half of the workforce, but that’s determined by how much of the business they are going to keep.’

Pilots, long-haul crew members along side non-operation staff and other workers employed by the brand’s budget carrier Tiger Airways are most likely to be axed

The Queensland Government also invested $200 million in to Virgin Australia after the airline entered administration in April owing nearly $7 billion to creditors.

Queensland opposition leader Deb Frecklington said it had been a waste of money to invest money in a company that has been cutting jobs and services.

‘Writing a cheque for $200 million and getting job cuts and flights scrapped in reunite would be economic incompetence,’ she said.

Ms Frecklington called on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to secure the jobs of Queenslanders and the regional routes which Virgin currently operates.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Bain Capital for comment.