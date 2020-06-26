Virgin Australia to fly again with new US owner Bain Capital

Image copyright

Virgin Australia has been bought by US private equity group Bain Capital after falling into administration due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

The airline was struggling with long-term debt of A$5bn (£2.55bn; $3.17bn) even prior to the pandemic struck.

Australia’s 2nd biggest carrier had unsuccessfully asked for government loans before its collapse in April.

Virgin Australia is owned by way of a number of major shareholders including Sir Richard Branson.

Administrators for the airline, Deloitte, said on Friday that Bain would become the new owners, with the deal expected to be completed by the end of August.

A statement said Bain supports the airline’s current management team and its particular turnaround arrange for the business. It has also committed to retain thousands of jobs.

In addition, a “significant injection of capital” could be made to help Virgin Australia recapitalise for the future, according to the statement.

Bain and yet another US firm, Cyrus Capital Partners, was in the running to buy the airline before Cyrus pulled on Friday.

“Bain Capital has presented a strong and compelling bid for the business that will secure the future of Australia’s second airline, thousands of employees and their families and ensure Australia continues to enjoy the benefits of a competitive aviation sector,” Deloitte said in the statement.

A win for the government

Simon Atkinson, BBC News, Sydney

While there is plenty of fascination with buying Virgin Australia, there’ll still be sighs of relief in the corridors of power that the airline has a new owner.

For the government it is a win. Virgin was saved without state intervention and the prospect of a Qantas monopoly has been avoided.

In the short term – if so when state borders open up – there’ll be pent up demand at both airlines (and their cut-price subsidiaries) from people desperate to fly around Australia to see family, do deals or have a vacation at home rather than abroad.

But Australia is in its first recession in very nearly three decades. Record unemployment and the inevitable tapering of Covid-19 welfare payments mean there’ll soon be limited dollars floating around for individuals to spend.

And the success of video conferencing will be making cash-strapped firms reconsider those Sydney-Melbourne business trips which have been the proverbial cash cow for both Qantas and Virgin.

So it’ll be interesting to observe the two air companies compete and, given they are both flush with new investment, if they go down the road of a cost war.

Other than Sir Richard, Virgin Australia is currently owned by an amount of shareholders including Singapore Airlines, the UAE government and China’s HNA airline.

Sir Richard has said he’ll sell a stake in his Virgin Galactic space tourism business to support his other businesses, including Virgin Atlantic. He also put up his luxury Necker Island as collateral to help secure a government loan.

On Thursday rival airline Qantas said it’s going to axe 6,000 jobs as part of its plans to survive the coronavirus pandemic.