Virgin Australia makeover as Richard Branson’s airline taken over by Bain Capital

American private equity group Bain Capital plans to scrap Virgin Australia’s high-end comforts and half its fleet while saving around 6,000 jobs.

Virgin Australia entered administration in April owing nearly $7 billion to creditors.

On Friday, American company Bain Capital agreed with Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd to buy Australia’s second-biggest airline for an undisclosed sum.

The private equity firm already has plans to reshape the airline company in to a mid-market value service, the Australian Financial Review reported.

It has also vowed to scrap its high-end airport lounges and half its fleet, while refocusing its flight routes and keeping as many staff as possible.

The airline’s exclusive and invitation-only lounge, ‘The Club’, is anticipated to be massively overhauled.

‘Things such as a fancy club and fancy meals and all of that are relevant to an extremely small percentage of clients,’ Bain Capital’s managing director in Australia Mike Murphy said.

‘But for the vast majority of customers, they just don’t value that as much.’

‘The Club’ members could previously access the lounges in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra and Perth through plain-looking doors that were simply labelled ‘private’.

Airport transfers by limousine and free upgrades from economy to business class were among the many perks available to members.

The fleet size of the airline may also be cut in two with how many planes paid down from 130 to 70.

The number of routes and frequency of flights will also be slashed, with a better focus on its more profitable flight lines between Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne – known as the golden triangle.

Mr Bain plans to strengthen Virgin’s regional services and ensure the airline offers value for leisure customers while continuing to serve business travellers.

‘We are determined to see that Australians have access to competitive, viable aviation services for the long term,’ Mr Murphy said.

‘Under our ownership, we shall strengthen Virgin’s regional services and ensure the airline emerges offering exceptional experiences at an excellent value while continuing to service business travellers, as well as those people travelling for fun or even to visit family members.’

Virgin Australia has about 9,000 employees and Bain plans to help keep 5,000 to 6,000.

Chief executive Paul Scurrah’s management team at Virgin are all anticipated to keep their jobs.

Bain’s bid was plumped for over a rival offer from Cyrus Capital Partners and a recapitalisation proposal put forward by Virgin Australia bondholders, administrator Deloitte said.

Deloitte said it had been not yet possible to estimate the return to creditors and failed to expect any return to shareholders. An update on the return will undoubtedly be provided before a creditor’s meeting in August, it said.

Many contracts with suppliers and aircraft lessors should be renegotiated prior to the return to creditors can be finalised, a source with familiarity with the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The deal will need to be approved by 50% of creditors by value and 50% by number to be finalised.

A spokesman for the 6,000 unsecured bondholders owed $2 billion said that despite Deloitte’s selection of Bain, they would continue steadily to push for genuine consideration of their rival debt-to-equity swap proposal.

Bain will inject $600 million of cash up front, $600 million to cover travel credits held by customers and $450 million to cover staff entitlements.

Deloitte and Bain declined to comment.

Cyrus on Friday morning said it had withdrawn from the bidding, citing Deloitte's unwillingness to engage in meaningful talks.