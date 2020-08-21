Virgin Australia bondholders withdraw plans for proposal to rival Bain Capital deal By Reuters

©Reuters Virgin airplanes are parked next to each other at Kingsford Smith airport in Sydney



SYDNEY (Reuters) – Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (AX:-RRB- bondholders have actually withdrawn plans for a proposed recapitalisation of the airline company that was suggested to rival one from U.S. personal equity company Bain Capital, a spokesperson for the bondholders stated on Friday.

Singapore’s Broad Peak and Hong Kong’s Tor Investment Management had actually proposed the rival deed of business plan (DOCA) to recapitalise the airline company, which remains in voluntary administration.

The bondholders’ representative stated a court judgment today made it difficult to total due diligence and provide a significantly genuine DOCA proposal to rival Bain’s at a lenders’ conference onSept 4.