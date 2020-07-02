Virgin Australia adds 17 new routes after being sold to new owner – with flights from $89 

Virgin Australia has added 17 new routes to its domestic network briefly after the struggling airline was purchased by an American private equity firm.

The new routes include a one way trip from Sydney to Ballina for $89 and Sydney to Hobart from $139.

Trips from Brisbane to Proserpine and Adelaide to Sydney are both priced from $135 with plans to have nearly 40 aircraft functioning by early August.

This comes days after Bain Capital agreed with Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd to buy Australia’s second-biggest airline for an undisclosed sum.

Virgin Australia previously entered administration on April 21 owing $6.8billion to more than 15,000 creditors.

Virgin Australia Group chief commercial officer John MacLeod said the airline is excited to resume flights to numerous holiday destinations in Australia as travel restrictions are eased.

‘We’re pleased to have continued our collaborative effort with the federal government to reintroduce some services once we start to see confidence return,’ Mr MacLeod said.

‘And as each state and territory comes closer to finalising their plans for the easing of restrictions and the reopening of borders.’

Mr MacLeod said many of the Virgin Australia aircraft have been parked and their employees are prepared to return to the skies.

‘With the upsurge in flights we’re announcing today, we’re excited to serving our guests as they travel to visit family and friends, or take a well-deserved break,’ he said.

New safety measures have already been introduced to reduce the risks of the coronavirus and to increase people’s confidence in flying again.

Trips from Brisbane to Proserpine and Adelaide to Sydney are both priced from $135 with plans to have not quite 40 aircraft in operation by early August (pictured: Byron Bay)

Bain Capital already has plans to reshape the airline company into a mid-market value service.

It has also vowed to scrap its high-end airport lounges and 1 / 2 of its fleet while refocusing its flight routes and keeping as much staff as you possibly can.

The fleet size of the airline will soon be cut by 50 percent with the amount of planes paid off from 130 to 70.

The airline’s exclusive and invitation-only lounge, ‘The Club’, is expected to be massively overhauled.

Bain Capital’s managing director in Australia Mike Murphy said they plan to strengthen Virgin’s regional services and ensure the airline offers value for leisure customers while continuing to serve business travellers.

‘We are determined to see that Australians have access to competitive, viable aviation services for the future,’ Mr Murphy said.

‘Under our ownership, we will strengthen Virgin’s regional services and ensure the airline emerges offering exemplary experiences at a great value while continuing to service business travellers, as well as those of us travelling for fun or to visit family members.’

Virgin Australia has about 9,000 employees and Bain plans to keep 5,000 to 6,000.

Bain’s bid was chosen over a rival offer from Cyrus Capital Partners and a recapitalisation proposal submit by Virgin Australia bondholders, administrator Deloitte said.

Bain is using private equity along with its distressed and special situation funds for the offer, according to Deloitte, which said the offer provided a ‘significant’ injection of capital into the airline.

Bain will inject $600million of cash upfront, $600million to cover travel credits held by clients and $450million to cover employee entitlements.