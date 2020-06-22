Virgin Atlantic to resume flights from August 1

Tour operators have put paid to the thought of a sudden resumption of summer holidays, warning they need up to six weeks notice of changing travel restrictions to just take travellers away again, Hugh Morris reports.

The Government has hinted at plans to announce “air bridge” deals by the conclusion of the month, with a view to allowing overseas travel for initially since March in early July.

But travel firms which have spoken to Telegraph Travel have called the Government’s approach to the reunite of summer holidays confused, nonsense and incompetent. Martin Randell, chairman of Martin Randall Travel, a respected specialist in cultural tours, said:

“They haven’t got a clue. That is evident from the three months of negotiations, there exists a bizarre not enough capacity for them to grasp the nature of the industry. “Fine to say, yes you’ll have your holidays on July 4, nevertheless the idea that customers would decide to go or perhaps not at a week’s notice is for the fairies. “We took cancellations as late even as we possibly can, which can be three our four weeks up to departure, by which point many customers would have decided to cancel anyhow. “Overseas hotels won’t keep rooms ready for UK customers; if they can fill them with Austrian, Russian or French guests, they will.”

