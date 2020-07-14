Virgin Atlantic ‘is close to securing £1.2BILLION rescue package’

Virgin Atlantic ‘is close to securing £1.2BILLION rescue package that will safeguard thousands of British aviation jobs’

Virgin Atlantic is close to unveiling a £1.2bn rescue package that will salvage thousands of British aviation jobs. 

The package would remove the chance of the airline plunging into administration as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The deal, which will involve backing from Richard Branson’s Virgin Group and hedge fund Davidson Kempner, could be confirmed later on Tuesday, Sky News said. 

A spokeswoman for Virgin Atlantic declined to comment on the report.

